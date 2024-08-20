Schools to have Vishakha panel: Maha after abuse





Schools will face action if CCTV cameras installed on their premises are found to be non-functional, he told reporters in Mumbai.





Formation of internal committees to deal with complaints of workplace sexual harassment is mandatory as per the Supreme Court's guidelines in the landmark `Vishakha' judgement.





"Vishakha committees will be formed at the school level," Kesarkar said, adding that they will provide a platform for raising grievances to girl students, especially those in standards 9th, 10th and junior college.





There was already a government resolution mandating that schools should have CCTV cameras, but at the school in Badlapur where two girls were allegedly abused the CCTV cameras were not functional, the minister noted.





A circular stating that schools will be accountable for this lapse will be issued, he said.





A notice has already been issued to the Badlapur school, and its principal, a few teachers and two assistants have been suspended, Kesarkar noted. -- PTI

