Schools to have Vishakha panel: Maha after abuse
August 20, 2024  19:04
File image
Amid outrage over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said `Vishakha committees' will be formed in schools. 

Schools will face action if CCTV cameras installed on their premises are found to be non-functional, he told reporters in Mumbai. 

Formation of internal committees to deal with complaints of workplace sexual harassment is mandatory as per the Supreme Court's guidelines in the landmark `Vishakha' judgement. 

"Vishakha committees will be formed at the school level," Kesarkar said, adding that they will provide a platform for raising grievances to girl students, especially those in standards 9th, 10th and junior college. 

There was already a government resolution mandating that schools should have CCTV cameras, but at the school in Badlapur where two girls were allegedly abused the CCTV cameras were not functional, the minister noted. 

A circular stating that schools will be accountable for this lapse will be issued, he said. 

A notice has already been issued to the Badlapur school, and its principal, a few teachers and two assistants have been suspended, Kesarkar noted. -- PTI
