School girl sexually assaulted at fake NCC camp in TN, 11 held





The NCC headquarters stated that it did not conduct any NCC camp in that area and that the persons involved in the reported incident of sexual harassment of school girls attending the said camp have no connection with the NCC.





The district administration too confirmed that NCC was not involved in oganising the camp and said swift action was taken to arrest nine people on Sunday and another two on Monday.





"The police arrested 11 people including the prime suspect, who organised the camp and school authorities, in connection with the sexual assault of a girl and abuse at a fake NCC camp and POCSO cases registered against them," collector Sarayu told reporters.





The victims were being given counselling and psychological support through the district child protection unit.





Even their parents were being given support and counselling, she said.





A detailed enquiry was being conducted by the school education department on such fake camps held in the past and the schools involved, if any. -- PTI

