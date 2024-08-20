SC permits activist Teesta Setalvad to travel to Malaysia for conference





The apex court had in July last year granted her regular bail in a case of alleged fabrication of documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 post-Godhra riot cases.





During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Setalvad, told a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan that she has filed an application seeking permission to travel abroad as the apex court had in July last year said that her passport shall continue to be in the custody of the sessions court.





"I (Setalvad) am seeking your lordships permission to go to Malaysia for an anti-racism conference from August 31 to September 10," he told the bench.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said she should be asked to file an undertaking before the court.





The bench noted Mehta's submission that it was necessary that certain conditions should be imposed on her so that her return is ensured to face the trial. -- PTI

