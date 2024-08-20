RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC forms National Task Force for doctors' safety
August 20, 2024  12:14
image
A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has taken up the case of the shocking rape-murder of a young doctor in Kolkata. 

The Supreme Court constitutes a National Task Force which includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Dr Nageshwar Reddy--Managing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology, among others.

Supreme Court says, "National Task Force shall look into safety and other issues and consider to prepare action plan relating to prevent gender-based violence, dignified working space for interns, resident, non-resident doctors. 

SC asks CBI to file a report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. SC asks West Bengal to file a status report on the mob attack incidents in the hospitals.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Disha, Lost In Thought
Disha, Lost In Thought

Neha goes green... Regina works for a cause... Saiee dazzles...

Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing
Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing

Tech and startup industry bodies have again pushed back against calls by telecom operators to bring over-the-top (OTT) services under a licensing regime similar to telcos, and open them up to taxation. Ahead of public consultations on...

Kolkata rape: Now, Bengal govt forms SIT to probe college's finances
Kolkata rape: Now, Bengal govt forms SIT to probe college's finances

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month,...

Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'
Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is keen to join hands with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra with an aim to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is currently ruling the state along...

Pune Porsche horror: 2 who gave blood samples to swap arrested
Pune Porsche horror: 2 who gave blood samples to swap arrested

The Pune police have arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged swapping of blood samples in the Porsche car crash case, a top official said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances