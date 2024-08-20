SC forms National Task Force for doctors' safety





Supreme Court says, "National Task Force shall look into safety and other issues and consider to prepare action plan relating to prevent gender-based violence, dignified working space for interns, resident, non-resident doctors.





SC asks CBI to file a report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. SC asks West Bengal to file a status report on the mob attack incidents in the hospitals.

The Supreme Court constitutes a National Task Force which includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Dr Nageshwar Reddy--Managing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology, among others.