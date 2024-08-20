SC forms National Task Force for doctors' safety

SC forms National Task Force for doctors' safetyAugust 20, 2024 12:14
A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has taken up the case of the shocking rape-murder of a young doctor in Kolkata.
The Supreme Court constitutes a National Task Force which includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Dr Nageshwar Reddy--Managing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology, among others.
Supreme Court says, "National Task Force shall look into safety and other issues and consider to prepare action plan relating to prevent gender-based violence, dignified working space for interns, resident, non-resident doctors.
SC asks CBI to file a report on the status of the investigation in the rape case. SC asks West Bengal to file a status report on the mob attack incidents in the hospitals.
