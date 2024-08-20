RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.79 against US dollar
August 20, 2024  19:28
The Indian rupee stayed firm for the second straight session and settled 8 paise higher at 83.79 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by positive domestic equity markets, weak American currency and lower crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said, foreign fund outflow, however, resisted a sharp rise in the local unit. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.86 against the greenback and traded in the range of 83.76 to 83.88. 

The unit finally settled at 83.79 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 8 paise from its previous closing level. 

On Monday, the rupee settled 8 paise higher at 83.87 against the American currency. -- PTI
