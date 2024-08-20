RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Probe begins in RG Kar principal's money dealings
August 20, 2024  13:15
RG Kar's former principal
The Kolkata Police on Tuesday began an investigation against RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh for his alleged involvement in "financial irregularities" in the state-run health facility, a senior officer said.

 The probe against Ghosh commenced after a four-member SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month. 

 The police are likely to summon Ghosh in connection with its investigation, the officer said. 

 The former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was also booked for disclosing the identity of the postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run health facility on August 9. 

 "There are allegations that Ghosh was involved in financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Our officers will soon issue summons to him for questioning," the officer said. 

 "Ghosh also disclosed the identity of the deceased woman while speaking to reporters soon after her body was recovered. He will be questioned for that as well," he said. 

 The cases were lodged at the Tala Police Station, the officer said. The special investigation team (SIT), headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar, was formed at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor. 

 The SIT will probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during the period from January 2021 till date. 

 Notably, Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the hospital in 2021. Ghosh was questioned by the CBI for the last four days in connection with its probe into the death of the doctor. PTI
