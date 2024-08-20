RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parts of Delhi witness severe waterlogging following heavy rains
August 20, 2024  09:36
image
Parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. The downpour resulted in traffic congestion and people faced problems commuting due to the heavy rain. Severe waterlogging was witnessed near Ashram Bridge after incessant rainfall. Waterlogging on Minto Road led to parked vehicles getting submerged in water. 

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread light/moderate rainfall for the entire Delhi and southwest NCR on Tuesday. IMD has warned of a moderate-to-intense spell over Central and East Delhi in the morning hours.
