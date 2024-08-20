Papa, your teachings are my inspiration: Rahul on Rajiv's death anniversary





"A compassionate personality, an epitome of camaraderie and goodwill... Papa, your teachings are my inspiration, and your dreams for India are my own - I will fulfil them, taking your memories with me," the Congress leader posted on X.





Rahul Gandhi also visited Veer Bhumi and paid floral tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Party RS MP Jairam Ramesh also celebrated Rajiv Gandhi's contribution to India's political and technological landscape.





"Today is Rajiv Gandhi@80. His was a short but very consequential political life. The March 1985 Budget in which he played a key role heralded a new approach to economic policy. The manifesto for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, on which he spent long hours a few weeks before his tragic assassination, provided the foundations for the Rao-Manmohan Singh reforms of June-July 1991," Ramesh said in a post on X.





"Peace accords in troubled regions of the country like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram, and Tripura were made possible by his statesmanship that put national interest over the immediate interests of his party.... We recall not just a Prime Minister today but also a very fine and caring human being who bore no malice showed no vindictiveness, sought no revenge, indulged in no bombast and self-glory, and exhibited no qualities of self-delusion," he added.

