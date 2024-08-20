RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'No one has seen the cheetahs in a year'
August 20, 2024  12:18
image
The Madhya Pradesh forest department has denied information on Project Cheetah to Right to Information and wildlife activist Ajay Dubey not once but twice.

The reason given by the forest department for rejecting Dubey's RTI plea was 'national security concerns'.

The Narendra Modi government in 2022 launched Project Cheetah to bring back the feline after it went extinct in Independent India. The cheetahs were sourced from South Africa and Namibia and placed in the Kuno national park, Madhya Pradesh.

Unfortunately, seven out of the 20 cheetahs died in the last two years due to various factors.

Many wildlife experts had forewarned the government that importing cheetahs was not a right decision as they needed an extensive and suitable habitat, which the Kuno national park did not possess.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to Ajay Dubey to find out why the government is not revealing information on the cheetahs.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit, Kohli should have played Duleep Trophy: Gavaskar
Rohit, Kohli should have played Duleep Trophy: Gavaskar

The Duleep Trophy wwould have given the senior duo much-needed match practice ahead of the Bangladesh Test series next month, believes Sunil Gavaskar.

Disha, Lost In Thought
Disha, Lost In Thought

Neha goes green... Regina works for a cause... Saiee dazzles...

Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing
Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing

Tech and startup industry bodies have again pushed back against calls by telecom operators to bring over-the-top (OTT) services under a licensing regime similar to telcos, and open them up to taxation. Ahead of public consultations on...

Kolkata rape: Now, Bengal govt forms SIT to probe college's finances
Kolkata rape: Now, Bengal govt forms SIT to probe college's finances

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month,...

Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'
Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is keen to join hands with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra with an aim to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is currently ruling the state along...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances