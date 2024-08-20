RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mkt experts predict Sensex to reach all-time highs
August 20, 2024  09:49
The Sensex yesterday
The Sensex yesterday
Indian benchmark indices opened with gains on Tuesday following the rally in the Asian and US markets. Experts stated that the rally could push markets to new all-time highs. 

The Nifty 50 index opened with a gain of 76.25 points or 0.31 per cent at 24,648.90 points, while the BSE Sensex surged by 297.86 points or 0.37 per cent to 80,722.54 points.

"Global cues remain positive, setting a bullish tone for the Indian markets as well. US markets have now rallied for 8 days in a row, recovering over USD 3 trillion of market cap from the August lows. With geopolitical tensions contained for now and with Japanese Yen carry trades returning to the markets, big clouds have been lifted from the risk horizon," said Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert. 

He further added, "We anticipate Indian markets to push for new all-time highs in this momentum. Huge inflows have been reported into global and US equity funds over the last week, which give strength to the markets." 

 In the Nifty 50 list at the opening, 46 stocks advanced while 3 declined, and one remained unchanged. In the broad market indices, Nifty Midcap Select led with a gain of 0.62 per cent, while the other indices Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Small Cap also followed the rally with a surge of around 0.3 per cent.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Body of missing 7-yr-old Delhi boy found in drain
Body of missing 7-yr-old Delhi boy found in drain

A seven-year-old boy went missing in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar and his body was found hours later in a drain, with his mother alleging on Monday he lost his life because the drain was open and he would go there to relieve himself as...

Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20 World record
Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20 World record

Samoa batter Darius Visser blasted six sixes to break the record for most runs from one over in a men's T20 International, against Vanuatu.

In Pictures - Sinner, Sabalenka champions in Cincinnati
In Pictures - Sinner, Sabalenka champions in Cincinnati

It was an emotional win for Aryna Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon last month due to a shoulder injury.

Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home
Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been living in their Bandra apartment in north west Mumbai for a few years now and it's got everything one could ask for.

How To Deal With Avalanche Debt?
How To Deal With Avalanche Debt?

Make minimum payments on all debts, then use extra funds to tackle the smallest debt first.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances