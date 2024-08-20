Mkt experts predict Sensex to reach all-time highs





The Nifty 50 index opened with a gain of 76.25 points or 0.31 per cent at 24,648.90 points, while the BSE Sensex surged by 297.86 points or 0.37 per cent to 80,722.54 points.





"Global cues remain positive, setting a bullish tone for the Indian markets as well. US markets have now rallied for 8 days in a row, recovering over USD 3 trillion of market cap from the August lows. With geopolitical tensions contained for now and with Japanese Yen carry trades returning to the markets, big clouds have been lifted from the risk horizon," said Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert.





He further added, "We anticipate Indian markets to push for new all-time highs in this momentum. Huge inflows have been reported into global and US equity funds over the last week, which give strength to the markets."





In the Nifty 50 list at the opening, 46 stocks advanced while 3 declined, and one remained unchanged. In the broad market indices, Nifty Midcap Select led with a gain of 0.62 per cent, while the other indices Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Small Cap also followed the rally with a surge of around 0.3 per cent.

