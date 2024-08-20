RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Malaysia may consider Zakir Naik's extradition if....
August 20, 2024  23:34
Islamic preacher Zakir Naik/File image
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday indicated that his government may consider India's request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him. 

At an interactive session at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi, Ibrahim also said that the issue shouldn't deter the two countries from enhancing bilateral relations. 

To a specific question, he said the issue was not raised by the Indian side during Tuesday's talks. 

Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. 

He left India in 2016. 

The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed. 

"Firstly, it was not raised by the (Indian side), Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) did raise it much earlier, some years back...But the issue is I am not talking about one person, I am talking about the sentiment of extremism, of a compelling case and evidence that suggest the atrocities committed by an individual or group or faction or parties," Ibrahim said. 

The Malaysian prime minister said his government is "open to any ideas and evidence submitted". -- PTI
