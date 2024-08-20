RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha kids' sex assault: Mob stones school
August 20, 2024  17:13
Cops at Badlapur station where a rail roko was held. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Amid the unrest in Maharashtra's Badlapur over the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school, enraged residents began stone pelting at the school where the crime took place.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has sparked widespread outrage.

As Angry residents, demanding justice, began pelting stones at the School, the situation escalated, prompting police intervention. Authorities used tear gas and other measures to control the crowd and restore order.

The protesters, wearing black clothing, targeted the school in their demonstration. As the chaos subsided, the police were able to apprehend the individuals responsible for the stone-throwing. The suspects have been taken into custody and are being held at the local police station.

The police are continuing their investigation into the assault case and are working to maintain peace in the community.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and that those found guilty would face strict action.

"I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process to fast-track this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty," CM Eknath Shinde said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.
