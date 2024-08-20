RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Khaleda Zia's bank accounts to be unfrozen after 17 years
August 20, 2024  14:00
Tax authorities in Bangladesh have decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, 17 years after they were blocked. 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Monday instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP Chairperson Zia, the Daily Star newspaper reported. 

 In August 2007, the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP Chairperson, who has been elected Bangladesh's prime minister twice since 1990. 

 The decision was based on a recommendation of a panel formed during the then Army-backed caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR. Since then, her accounts have remained blocked. 

The BNP has on several occasions demanded that they be unfrozen. Later, she was allowed to withdraw a certain amount of money every month from Rupali Bank's Shaheed Moinul Road branch of Dhaka Cantonment for running regular expenses. The then caretaker government also blocked Sheikh Hasina's bank accounts but they were unfreezed after she became prime minister.
