RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Khaleda Zia's bank accounts freed after 17 years
August 20, 2024  00:30
Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia/File image
Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia/File image
Tax authorities in Bangladesh on Monday decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, 17 years after banks were ordered to block them. 

The National Board of Revenue has instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP chairperson Zia, the Daily Star newspaper reported. 

In August 2007, the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP Chairperson, who has been elected Bangladesh's prime minister twice since 1990. 

The decision was based on a recommendation of a panel formed during the then Army-backed caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR. 

Since then, her accounts have remained blocked. 

The BNP has on several occasions demanded that they be unfrozen. 

The latest move comes after a mass uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina, a long-time rival of Khaleda, on August 5, ending the Bangladesh Awami League's 15-year rule. 

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8. 

Zia, 79, was released from jail after Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Doctor's stir continues, govt hikes security in hospitals
Doctor's stir continues, govt hikes security in hospitals

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest.

SC to hear Kolkata rape-murder case first on Tuesday
SC to hear Kolkata rape-murder case first on Tuesday

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, has kept the matter on top of the cause list for hearing at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Ola Electric's e-bike pricing sparks debate across EV industry
Ola Electric's e-bike pricing sparks debate across EV industry

The launch of a range of electric motorbikes (e-bikes) by Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, a first for the company, has disconcerted the industry because the low price the firm claims to be offering has the potential to disrupt the market....

Sitharaman urges banks to boost deposits
Sitharaman urges banks to boost deposits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday held a performance review meeting with heads of public sector banks and asked them to make concerted efforts to garner deposits. Deposits have been growing 300-400 basis points lower than the...

Mpox: Govt alerts airports; asks states to set up isolation facility
Mpox: Govt alerts airports; asks states to set up isolation facility

The ministry has identified three Centre-run hospitals -- Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge -- as nodal centres in the national capital for isolation, management and treatment of any patient with mpox.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances