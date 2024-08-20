Khaleda Zia's bank accounts freed after 17 years





The National Board of Revenue has instructed banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP chairperson Zia, the Daily Star newspaper reported.





In August 2007, the NBR's Central Intelligence Cell directed banks to freeze the accounts of the BNP Chairperson, who has been elected Bangladesh's prime minister twice since 1990.





The decision was based on a recommendation of a panel formed during the then Army-backed caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR.





Since then, her accounts have remained blocked.





The BNP has on several occasions demanded that they be unfrozen.





The latest move comes after a mass uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina, a long-time rival of Khaleda, on August 5, ending the Bangladesh Awami League's 15-year rule.





An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on August 8.





Zia, 79, was released from jail after Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5. -- PTI

