India, Malaysia reset ties; elevate relations to strategic partnership





A pact for promoting the recruitment of Indian workers in Malaysia and protection of their interests was one of the eight agreements inked between the two sides.





The talks largely focused on boosting cooperation in areas of digitalisation, defence and security, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and people-to-people contact.





Ibrahim began a three-day visit to India on Monday night -- his first trip to the country after he became the prime minister in 2022.





"Today, we have decided that our partnership will be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said in his media statement.





The prime minister said the agreement on the employment of workers will promote the recruitment of Indians as well as the protection of their interests. -- PTI

India and Malaysia on Tuesday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim held extensive talks focusing on resetting the relations that came under some strain during the tenure of Mahathir Mohamad.