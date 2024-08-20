How many hands will you break: BJP on TMC MLA's threat





He also assured everyone protesting against the Kolkata doctor rape and murder that the BJP is ready to provide legal help and that they should not be afraid.





"Kitne logon ka hath aap todenge, ungli katenge (How many people's hands will you break, how many fingers will you cut?) Crores of fingers are being pointed at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign. To ensure the safety of women in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee must resign. I assure everyone who is protesting against the incident that the BJP is ready to provide legal help. They should not be afraid," Majumdar told ANI.





West Bengal Minister Udayan Guha has allegedly threatened to break the fingers of those abusing Mamata Banerjee on social media and demanding her resignation over the Kolkata rape and murder case. The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have sparked widespread outrage and protests across various cities, with calls for justice and punishment for the accused. Earlier today, the CBI received permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case, as per CBI sources. On August 18, the CBI team investigating the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor examined and conducted 3D laser mapping in the emergency ward of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.





The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, with a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud scheduled to hear it on August 20. Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court advocates held a protest march demanding justice for the victim and punishment for the accused.





In Delhi, doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and resident doctors from the Northern Railway Central Hospital protested outside Nirman Bhawan. Similar demonstrations occurred in Chandigarh, where PGIMER doctors also protested. Mumbai saw protests at Azad Maidan organised by doctors and locals.





In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, doctors and medical students from King George's Medical University tied 'black Rakhi' to demand justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case. In Kolkata, female police personnel tied Rakhi to doctors and medical students who are demanding justice in the case. On August 18, football fans protested near Salt Lake Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.





In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continued their protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

