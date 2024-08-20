RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Horrific Staines case: Will murderer be set free?
August 20, 2024  16:35
Graham Staines and their two sons were burnt alive
Graham Staines and their two sons were burnt alive
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response of the Odisha government on the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving life sentence for the ghastly killings of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in Keonjhar district in the state in 1999. 

Singh has sought application of a more liberal remission policy to ensure his premature release from a prison in the state where he is lodged for more than 24 years. While seeking a response from the state government within two weeks, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the offence was very serious in nature. 

 The bench took note of the submissions of lawyer Vishnu Shanker Jain, appearing for the convict, that a more liberal policy on remission has to be applied in his case. Singh, he said, has already served 24 years and six months. "We have issued the notice and sought response in two weeks," the bench said. 

 A mob led by Dara Singh had attacked Staines and his two sons - 11-year-old Philip and 8-year-old Timothy - while they were sleeping in their station wagon.

 It set the vehicle on fire in Manoharpur village of Keonjhar district on the intervening night of January 22-23, 1999. Dara Singh, the main accused in the triple murder, was convicted and sentenced to death by a CBI court in 2003. The Orissa High Court had commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment in 2005 and it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011.

 Mehendra Hembram, an accomplice of Dara Singh, is also serving life imprisonment in the case, while 11 other accused were acquitted by the high court due to lack of evidence. 

 Staines and his wife Gladys worked with Mayurbhanj Evangelical Missionary organisation and cared for leprosy patients. Gladys Staines, who was awarded the Padmashree in 2005, had said she had forgiven the killers of her husband and sons and that she holds no bitterness against them. Another bench of the top court is also seized of Singh's another petition seeking similar relief. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?
Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

Zaheer Khan is set to leave Mumbai Indians to take up the role of mentor at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

SC sets aside Calcutta HC's 'control sexual urges' verdict
SC sets aside Calcutta HC's 'control sexual urges' verdict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order of the Calcutta high court in which it acquitted an accused in a sexual assault case and made 'objectionable' observations advising adolescent girls to 'control sexual urges'.

Call Me Bae Trailer: Ananya Being Ananya
Call Me Bae Trailer: Ananya Being Ananya

Call Me Bae: Unpretentious, easy-peasy entertainment that distracts from the ugliness of real life, vouches Mayur Sanap.

Recipe: Kunal Kapoor's Sabudana Vada
Recipe: Kunal Kapoor's Sabudana Vada

It's a staple during the fasting season.

Protests over sexual abuse of Maha schoolgirls turn violent, trains diverted
Protests over sexual abuse of Maha schoolgirls turn violent, trains diverted

The protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district turned violent on Tuesday as the angry agitators vandalised the school and also indulged in stone-pelting at the local...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances