RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hilary: If my mom could only see Kamala now!
August 20, 2024  10:05
image
Former US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton extended strong support on Monday for Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that the "future is here" and added that if her mother and Kamala's mother would see them, they would have said to keep going.

Delivering her remarks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Clinton said, "And then there was 2016 when it was the honour of my life to accept our party's nomination for president. And nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams. And afterwards, we refused to give up on America, millions marched, many ran for office, and we kept our eyes on the future.

"Clinton said that Harris, a Democratic nominee for the forthcoming US Presidential elections, is the person who will lead the country forward," according to CNN.

"Well, my friends the future is here. I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us, they would say 'Keep going,'" she said.

In a warm response, the crowd cheered Clinton, and chanted saying "Keep going."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Body of missing 7-yr-old Delhi boy found in drain
Body of missing 7-yr-old Delhi boy found in drain

A seven-year-old boy went missing in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar and his body was found hours later in a drain, with his mother alleging on Monday he lost his life because the drain was open and he would go there to relieve himself as...

Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20 World record
Samoa batter Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20 World record

Samoa batter Darius Visser blasted six sixes to break the record for most runs from one over in a men's T20 International, against Vanuatu.

In Pictures - Sinner, Sabalenka champions in Cincinnati
In Pictures - Sinner, Sabalenka champions in Cincinnati

It was an emotional win for Aryna Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon last month due to a shoulder injury.

Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home
Inside Kareena-Saif's Vintage Home

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been living in their Bandra apartment in north west Mumbai for a few years now and it's got everything one could ask for.

How To Deal With Avalanche Debt?
How To Deal With Avalanche Debt?

Make minimum payments on all debts, then use extra funds to tackle the smallest debt first.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances