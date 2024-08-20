Hilary: If my mom could only see Kamala now!





Delivering her remarks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Clinton said, "And then there was 2016 when it was the honour of my life to accept our party's nomination for president. And nearly 66 million Americans voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams. And afterwards, we refused to give up on America, millions marched, many ran for office, and we kept our eyes on the future.





"Clinton said that Harris, a Democratic nominee for the forthcoming US Presidential elections, is the person who will lead the country forward," according to CNN.





"Well, my friends the future is here. I wish my mother and Kamala's mother could see us, they would say 'Keep going,'" she said.





In a warm response, the crowd cheered Clinton, and chanted saying "Keep going."

Former US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton extended strong support on Monday for Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that the "future is here" and added that if her mother and Kamala's mother would see them, they would have said to keep going.