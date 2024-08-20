Govt asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry in bureaucracy





Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Preeti Sudan and asked her to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.





The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.





The decision had ignited criticism from opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs and STs.





In his letter, Singh said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reservation in public employment is "a cornerstone of our social justice framework aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity".





"Since these positions have been treated as specialised and designated as single-cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's focus on ensuring social justice," Singh said.





"I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on 17.8.2024," he said.





This step would be a significant advance in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment, Singh said.

The Centre on Tuesday asked the UPSC to withdraw the latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy, amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts.