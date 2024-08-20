Girls' abuse: Protesters lathi-charged at rly station





The police used force to disperse hundreds of protesters at around 6 pm, hours after they hurled stones at the railway station while rejecting pleas of the state government and senior police officers to call off the agitation, which affected the services of local trains and forced diversion of some outstation trains, an official said.





The local train traffic remained affected for several hours on a Central Railway section in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as demonstrators, including many women, stayed put on tracks throughout the day.





They demanded capital punishment for the arrested attendant of the school.





The tracks at Badlpaur station were finally cleared of demonstrators after 6 pm, the police official said.





In the wake of the protest, police and RPF personnel were deployed in large numbers at the railway station and the school, which was vandalised by protesters earlier in the day. -- PTI

