RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Girls' abuse: Protesters lathi-charged at rly station
August 20, 2024  19:14
Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesters at Badlapur railway station/ANI on X
Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesters at Badlapur railway station/ANI on X
The police lathi-charged protesters at Badlapur railway station near Mumbai on Tuesday evening to break up the day-long 'rail roko' agitation against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a kindergarten. 

The police used force to disperse hundreds of protesters at around 6 pm, hours after they hurled stones at the railway station while rejecting pleas of the state government and senior police officers to call off the agitation, which affected the services of local trains and forced diversion of some outstation trains, an official said. 

The local train traffic remained affected for several hours on a Central Railway section in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as demonstrators, including many women, stayed put on tracks throughout the day. 

They demanded capital punishment for the arrested attendant of the school. 

The tracks at Badlpaur station were finally cleared of demonstrators after 6 pm, the police official said. 

In the wake of the protest, police and RPF personnel were deployed in large numbers at the railway station and the school, which was vandalised by protesters earlier in the day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC

Describing the case as a "very hard one", the Supreme Court sought the Centre's response on Tuesday on a plea of a couple whose 30-year-old son has been lying in a vegetative state in a hospital since 2013 after suffering head injuries.

Yuvraj Singh's Biopic Announced!
Yuvraj Singh's Biopic Announced!

This biopic is expected to be a grand tribute to Yuvraj Singh's legacy, showcasing his contributions to cricket and his inspiring personal battles.

Where's Hardik Holidaying?
Where's Hardik Holidaying?

The Mumbai Indians skipper shared glimpses from his seaside vacation on Instagram without revealing where he is.

Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP likely to give her RS ticket
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP likely to give her RS ticket

Haryana MLA Kiran Choudhry has resigned from the Vidhan Sabha and is likely to be fielded in the Rajya Sabha bypolls by the Bharatiya Janata Party, nearly two months after she joined the party after quitting the Congress.

Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa
Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa

'I remember in 2011 I went the year so ashamed of who I became as a human being that I couldn't look at myself in the mirror.' 'I went all of 2011 just not looking at myself in the mirror.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances