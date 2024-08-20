Girls' abuse: 12 trains diverted; local services only after track safety check





Central Railway said a light engine would be operated between Ambernath and Vangni stations to ensure track safety before allowing the resumption of local train services, which remained suspended for more than nine hours.





Authorities arranged buses on the Kalyan and Karjat route after the partial suspension of 30 local trains during the day left several commuters standing at various stations.





Local train services between Ambernath and Karjat stations were suspended after 10 am when hundreds of protesters, including several women, came onto railway tracks and blocked traffic.





"A light engine will run between Ambernath and Vangani in both Up and Down directions to check if tracks are safe for running trains before resuming traffic," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.





According to Nila, the safety exercise is necessary as the tracks at Badlapur station were occupied by the agitators for almost eight hours and some of them ran towards Ambernath and Badlapur after police evicted them at around 6.15 pm.





The 12 mail-express trains, including Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, were diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat stations till 5 pm, said Nila. -- PTI

