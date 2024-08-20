Freelance Chinese interpreter murders wife, surrenders before police





According to the police, Sanjay came to the Maurya Enclave police station around 3.30 am and informed that he has killed his wife and the body was lying in his house.





Later, the police reached the spot and found his wife was lying on the bed.





A pillow was also found lying near the body which was used by the accused to smother his 32-year-old wife Mandeep, a senior police officer said.





The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.





The police took the accused into custody and started the investigation, the officer said.





It was found that Sanjay's parents live on the ground floor of the house and he lives with his wife and two kids on the upper floor.





His kids were sleeping on the other room when the incident took place. -- PTI

A 37-year-old freelance Chinese interpreter allegedly killed his wife following a quarrel early Tuesday and later surrendered before the police in northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave area, officials said.