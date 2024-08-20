Ex-Army chief Gen Padmanabhan cremated with military honours





The Indian Army bid a solemn farewell to the late Gen S Padmanabhan, who died at 83 due to age-related ailments.





He served as chief of Army staff from September 30, 2000, to December 31, 2002, and his illustrious career in the service of the nation spans over 43 years.





The final journey of the former COAS Gen Padmanabhan commenced on Tuesday evening from his residence in Adyar and the mortal remains were taken in an Army vehicle to the Besant Nagar Crematorium.





General Officer Commanding, Indian Army Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area Lt Gen Karanbir Singh Brar placed a wreath on behalf of the chief of Army staff.





Vice Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, flag officer commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Indian Navy, Air Officer commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram, Southern Army command representatives, too, placed wreaths. -- PTI

Former chief of Army staff General Sundararajan Padmanabhan, who passed away at his Chennai residence on August 19, was cremated with full military honours at Besant Nagar on Tuesday.