RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doc rape-murder: SC constitutes 10-member task force for national protocol
August 20, 2024  13:09
image
Update: Observing that working conditions have made doctors and health professionals susceptible to violence, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring safety and facilities for them in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata. 

 The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said protecting women doctors is a matter of national interest and principle of equality does not demand anything less.

 The top court said the nation cannot await another rape for things to change on the ground. It said there are legislations to protect medical professionals but they do not address the systemic issues. 

 The ten members of the task force include surgeon Vice Admiral RK Sarian, Dr Reddy, Managing Director Asian Institute of National Gastrology, Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Prathima Moorthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore among others. 

 The bench said the cabinet secretary and the home secretary to the Union government shall be the ex-officio members of the national task force. 

 The top court directed the CBI to file a status report by August 22 on investigation in the Kolkata rape-murder case and West Bengal to file a status report by August 22 on progress of probe into mob attack on the RG Kar hospital. 

 The apex court was hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the nationwide doctors' strike over it. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit
Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

Jurel also reflected on the aura that Virat Kohli emanates.

Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23
Unspent CSR funds hit five-year high in FY23

Not all listed companies above a threshold have spent on corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the way they were required to do. The aggregate unspent amount in 2022-23 (FY23) stood at a five-year high of Rs 1,475 crore. In FY23...

'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'
'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'

Shreyas Talpade has reacted strongly to his death rumours and urged people to stop doing so as it can cause 'real harm'.

United front against BJP? Kharge, Rahul to visit J-K
United front against BJP? Kharge, Rahul to visit J-K

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Jammu and Srinagar on August 21 and 22 for key meetings in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Will Australia stick with Smith as opener in India Tests?
Will Australia stick with Smith as opener in India Tests?

Following David Warner's retirement from Tests, Steve Smith opened the batting for Australia in series against West Indies and New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances