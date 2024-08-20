RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc death: Delhi hospital ends strike after SC panel
August 20, 2024  15:36
The central government-run RML Hospital on Tuesday called off its nine-day strike it had been observing in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, even as other resident doctors' bodies hailed the Supreme Court's intervention in the case. 

 The RML RDA said it called off the strike after the Centre's acceptance of all demands put forward by their peers from across India. 

 "The Ministry of Health and the Medical Superintendent's office have assured that all necessary permissions for enhanced security measures at medical institutions have been obtained, with a 45-day timeline set for implementation. 

 "The ministry also pledged to tighten security across all central government hospitals and issue advisories to state governments," Ram Manohar Lohia resident doctors' association said in a statement. The doctors said though they have agreed to suspend their strike, they will continue to advocate for justice in the R G Kar case. The doctors will resume duties from 4 pm and there will be no deduction of salary during the strike period. 

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and facilities for doctors in the wake of the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

 The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months. Earlier in the day, doctors at the RML raised hailed the SC with slogans like 'Supreme Court zindabad'.
