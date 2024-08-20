RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Central agencies did not come calling when Bal Thackeray criticised Rajiv: Uddhav
August 20, 2024  23:47
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that in the past the undivided Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter rivals, but they never acted with "vindictiveness" towards each other. 

Speaking at a sadbhavana diwas event here to mark the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi, he also noted that central agencies never harassed Shiv Sena leaders even though party founder Bal Thackeray criticised the then prime minister in his speeches. 

Uddhav Thackeray, who joined hands with the Congress in 2019 after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party, took part in a Congress event for the first time. 

The programme was also attended by Nationalist Congress Party-SP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

Paying homage to Rajiv Gandhi, Thackeray said despite having a brute majority of more than 400 seats in 1984, he brought in legislations to strengthen the Panchayati Raj and decentralize power. 

"Shiv Sena and Congress were bitter opponents, but they never acted with vindictiveness towards each other," Thackeray said. 

"Sena chief Bal Thackeray harshly criticised Rajiv Gandhi (when Gandhi was PM) but at no point I recall CBI, ED or Income Tax knocking on the doors of Shiv Sena leaders," he further said, taking a veiled swipe at the BJP-led Union government. -- PTI
