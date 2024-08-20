RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Can't comprehend how state couldn't handle vandalism: CJI
August 20, 2024  12:13
image
CJI Chandrachud says: "We cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground as more and more women join the work force." He added that the existing enactments do not adequately address the institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers.

The CJI also said: "Parents were permitted to see the dead body after several hours. The high court transferred the investigations to CBI. On eve of independence day, a large mob vandalised the hospital. We are unable to comprehend how the state was not able to handle the issue of vandalism at the hospital." 
