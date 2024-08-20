RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP names Ram Madhav, Kishan Reddy in-charge of J-K polls
August 20, 2024  21:55
Ram Madhav
Ram Madhav
The BJP on Tuesday appointed its former national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charge for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.

"BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," it said. 

"This appointment comes into effect immediately," the statement said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's T20 World Cup moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest
Women's T20 World Cup moved to UAE amid Bangladesh unrest

The ICC on Tuesday said the Women's T20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates due to the prevailing unrest in Bangladesh

Hand over Sheikh Hasina to B'desh to face trial: BNP to India
Hand over Sheikh Hasina to B'desh to face trial: BNP to India

Talking to reporters after placing a wreath at the grave of former president and BNP founder Zia-ur Rahman in the city, Fakhrul said India is seemingly not keeping its commitment towards democracy by providing shelter to her.

World No.1 Sinner cleared after failed drug tests
World No.1 Sinner cleared after failed drug tests

World men's number one Jannik Sinner has been cleared of fault or negligence by an independent tribunal after failing two drug tests in March, the International Tennis Integrity Authority (ITIA) said on Tuesday.

Heavy rains flood Delhi roads, disrupt citywide traffic
Heavy rains flood Delhi roads, disrupt citywide traffic

Some of the places where heavy waterlogging was reported included the Minto Bridge underpass, Feroz Shah Road, Patel Chowk Metro Station area and Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg.

Delhi police in tizzy as over 100 hospitals, malls get bomb threat
Delhi police in tizzy as over 100 hospitals, malls get bomb threat

Security agencies searched over 100 hospitals and malls in the national capital after they received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. However, it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances