BJP names Ram Madhav, Kishan Reddy in-charge of J-K polls

BJP names Ram Madhav, Kishan Reddy in-charge of J-K pollsAugust 20, 2024 21:55
Ram Madhav
The BJP on Tuesday appointed its former national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charge for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh.
"BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.
"This appointment comes into effect immediately," the statement said.