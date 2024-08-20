Bengal Guv reaches Delhi amid protests, to meet president

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose reached Delhi on Monday night amid speculation that he may meet President Droupadi Murmu and senior leaders.





There have been massive protests in West Bengal and a strike by doctors across the country following the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and allegations of a botched probe and cover-up.





The Governor on Thursday visited the hospital and spoke to the agitating junior doctors, assuring them of justice.





Bose is likely to meet Murmu in Delhi on Tuesday.





Earlier in the day, speaking during a Raksha Bandhan celebration programme at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, where several women doctors and others tied rakhis around his wrists, Bose pledged to support their efforts until the goal of a safer environment for women is achieved.





"In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating. This cannot go on," Bose said.





He urged collective action to safeguard women, saying, "Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters, sisters."





Bose emphasised the need for societal change, stating, "Our society should become a place where women feel happy and secure. We have failed in our mission to our sisters. This is the minimum a civilised society should do."





"My responsibility as a governor is to serve the people. I know the goal is far and the road is long, but the march is on. We will certainly reach our destination. I am with you, I am for you," Bose said. -- PTI

