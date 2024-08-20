Auto driver dies during medical examination at MP hospital, video goes viral

Auto driver dies during medical examination at MP hospital, video goes viralAugust 20, 2024 01:29
A 31-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died apparently of cardiac arrest during his medical examination at a private hospital in Indore, an incident captured on CCTV camera and video clip gone viral.
The video footage shows the man slumping in the chair in a doctor's room and collapsing.
The deceased, Sonu Matkar, reached the hospital on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by driving the auto-rickshaw for treatment of chest pain, a police official said on Monday.
Matkar was seated in a chair in a doctor's room when he slumped and fell while being medically examined, said Pardesipura police station inspector Pankaj Dwivedi.
Matkar was declared dead after examination.
Prima facie, Matkar died of cardiac arrest.
The same can be confirmed after the postmortem report is made available, he added.
