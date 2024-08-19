RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will break fingers of those blaming Mamata: Minister
August 19, 2024  16:58
Senior TMC minister Udayan Guha has sparked controversy by claiming that fingers of those blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding her resignation over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor would be broken. 

His threat was heard in a video clip that has gone viral. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. Those who are attacking Mamata Banerjee, pointing fingers at her, and demanding her resignation will never succeed. Those pointing fingers at Mamata Banerjee will be broken and crushed, he was heard saying in the video. 

The body of a young woman doctor was found on August 9 in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The medic, who was on duty, was allegedly raped and murdered, triggering nationwide outrage. 

A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime. Despite provocations, the police did not baton charge when RG Kar Hospital was vandalised, he said. 

 A group of people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15. The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the case probe from Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its investigation on August 14. 

 The vandalism in the hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of the state against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor. Protests by medical college students demanding justice for the victim continued across West Bengal for the eleventh day, crippling hospital services. 

 Emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals are still closed, causing significant distress among patients.
