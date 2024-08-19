RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
We respect Champai Soren but...: BJP
August 19, 2024  14:27
image
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday said that no talk was held yet with Champai Soren regarding his joining the saffron party. Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his own path. 

 Amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP, Champai reached Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Later in a social media post, Champai Soren said that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path. 

 "No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path," Marandi said. Mentioning Champai's post, he said, "It indicates that he was deeply hurt. He felt humiliated the way he was removed from the CM's post." 

 Champai highlighted in the post that he had been asked to resign during the meeting of party legislators on July 3. He was taken aback, as his self-respect was hurt. The ex-CM said he had announced in the meeting, "a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today". 

 He further said he had three options. First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if find any ally, to carry forward with them. "From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," Champai said.

 Speaking over chief minister Hemant Soren's allegation that BJP poaches MLAs, Marandi said, "It means he (Hemant Soren) is saying his MLAs are 'Bikao' (ready to be sold). If you term all MLAs as 'Bikao', who will want to stay with you (CM). If any MLA expresses his grief, you (CM) should listen to him," Marandi said. During a government function in Godda on Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused BJP of poaching MLAs. 

 "Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said. 

 Marandi said that if senior leader like Champai Soren quit, it would impact the party. Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo said that if Champai Soren expresses willingness to join BJP, then the party leadership would take a decision. 

 "Champai Soren is a big leader and he tried to change the image of Hemant Soren's corrupt party...So, our leaders personally respect him," Shadeo said. JMM senior leader and minister Mithilesh Thakur on Sunday said that Champai Soren is the party's senior leader and if there is any issue, it would be sorted out.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why parents made to wait for 3 hrs: CBI asks ex-RG Kar principal
Why parents made to wait for 3 hrs: CBI asks ex-RG Kar principal

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Why Are These Folks Breaking Coconuts?
Why Are These Folks Breaking Coconuts?

Glimpses from the traditional coconut breaking competition during the Narali Purnima festival in Mumbai, August 19, 2024.

TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice
TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice

Sekhar Roy was summoned by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Will Shami recover in time for Australia Tests?
Will Shami recover in time for Australia Tests?

Mohammed Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last November.

Is Aamir Retiring?
Is Aamir Retiring?

Rhea Chakraborty recently unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of her podcast, Chapter 2, which shows Aamir Khan in a candid conversation with her.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances