This state is unsafe for women: Bengal governor
August 19, 2024  10:51
Updates on the Bengal doctor's murder.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its women folk. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory where women had a respectable place in society.

"Women now are scared of 'gundas' this has been created by the government that is insensitive to this issue." 

On the statement of the deceased doctor's parents in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-death incident, he says, "I respect the sentiments of the mother. The law will take its course." 


BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan says, "Why is Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi maintaining a studied silence on this heinous incident in Kolkata? Why has Sonia Gandhi not condemned the TMC government which is chocking and muzzling voices seeking justice? It is time Sonia Gandhi breaks her silence on one of the darkest chapters in India's democracy after Indira Gandhi's emergency."


BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "Today, the question arises of when CM Mamata Banerjee will resign. Instead of it, we are witnessing that whoever is raising their voice against this issue, Mamata Banerjee's government is sending them notice and threatening them.

"The police are summoning doctors. When their leaders are raising their voices, they are being summoned. MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has been summoned by Kolkata Police for seeking investigation...The government used an institutional and systematic approach to destroy the evidence. Calcutta High Court has already expressed displeasure with the Bengal government over this case. Now Supreme Court has taken a suo moto cognizance in this matter. Mamata Banerjee has no right to stay as a CM anymore..."


Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Monday as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest again the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week with senior doctors substituting for their juniors to handle the situation. 
