srael accepts US-backed ceasefire, says Blinken

srael accepts US-backed ceasefire, says BlinkenAugust 19, 2024 23:01
File image
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced that said Israel has accepted America's proposal to enforce a cease-fire along with hostage release in Gaza.
Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson in the US state department, posted on X: "The proposal on the table would also ensure humanitarian assistance is distributed throughout Gaza, and create the conditions for broader regional stability."
Blinken, who held a 150-minute long meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also called on Hamas to do the same.
Details soon.
TOP STORIES
Ola Electric's e-bike pricing sparks debate across EV industry
The launch of a range of electric motorbikes (e-bikes) by Bengaluru-based Ola Electric, a first for the company, has disconcerted the industry because the low price the firm claims to be offering has the potential to disrupt the market....