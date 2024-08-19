RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


srael accepts US-backed ceasefire, says Blinken
August 19, 2024  23:01
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced that said Israel has accepted America's proposal to enforce a cease-fire along with hostage release in Gaza.

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson in the US state department, posted on X: "The proposal on the table would also ensure humanitarian assistance is distributed throughout Gaza, and create the conditions for broader regional stability."

Blinken, who held a 150-minute long meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also called on Hamas to do the same.

Details soon.
