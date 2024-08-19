srael accepts US-backed ceasefire, says Blinken





Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson in the US state department, posted on X: "The proposal on the table would also ensure humanitarian assistance is distributed throughout Gaza, and create the conditions for broader regional stability."





Blinken, who held a 150-minute long meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also called on Hamas to do the same.





Details soon.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced that said Israel has accepted America's proposal to enforce a cease-fire along with hostage release in Gaza.