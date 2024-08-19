RJD on doc death: Is this happening in Bengal only?





Earlier today speaking to ANI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tore into the Mamata Banerjee government in the state saying that the Government had "failed" the women of the state. In response, Manoj Jha asked the Governor, "Is this happening in Bengal only? Everyone is agitated at what is happening, but you are the custodian of the Constitution. It is not your first statement."





Questioning Governor Bose, the RJD MP said, "You (Governor Bose) are damaging the dignity of your chair. No one is stopping you from expressing sympathy but we have never seen you do this before this... One-sided opposition is not right. Don't make a way for politics in such heinous crime."





Governor Bose on Monday met women leaders and doctors at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and assured them that he is standing with them in making West Bengal safe for women. In his address, the Governor lashed out at the state government saying that democracy was degenerating in the state.





"In West Bengal, democracy is degenerating...This cannot go on. Today, we have to take a pledge to protect our daughters or sisters...This society should become a place where women feel happy and secure. We have failed in our mission to our sisters. This is the minimum a civilised society should do This society should become a place where women should become happy This is the time for all men to correct ourselves...," the governor said.





"This is the time to come together, As I say coming together is beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is a success. My responsibility as a governor is to serve the people. I know the goal is far, the road is long but the march is on we will certainly reach our destination, I am with, I am for you," he added.





On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.





On August 14, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd. To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the BNSS around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from August 18.

