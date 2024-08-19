Rift in TMC widens amid outrage over doc rape-murder

The alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which sparked widespread outrage across West Bengal, exposed a rift within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over how to handle the issue and the ensuing protests.





"There are differences within the party on how the incident should have been tackled. Some feel the state's response has been slow, allowing the protests to escalate. Others believe that opposition parties have seized the opportunity to use the protests against the government," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.





The TMC leader said these differences of opinion among leaders have created the impression that the party is not united on the issue.





"The fact that what the party's top leadership is saying on the issue has not been echoed by other leaders is a matter of concern. It is sending out a wrong message not only among the masses but also among the entire rank and file," he said.





Commenting on the ongoing protests, senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra remarked that the public outrage is reminiscent of the Nandigram and Singur anti-land acquisition protests against the previous Left Front regime.





"We witnessed similar protests during the Nandigram and Singur anti-land acquisition protests against the Left Front regime. It was the TMC that led those protests. If people want a change of government, they can exercise their franchise in the 2026 assembly polls," he said.





Senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray took a strong stand against the alleged crime, condemning the incident in no uncertain terms. Ray, who represents the party in the Rajya Sabha, expressed his deep sorrow and anger over the tragedy, stating that it was time to rise against the cruelty inflicted on women.





Ray on Sunday demanded that the CBI conduct custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and previous principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sanjib Ghosh in connection with its probe into the alleged rape-murder of the woman doctor.





"The CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the ex-principal and police commissioner is a must to know who and why the suicide story was floated," the TMC Rajya Sabha MP wrote in a social media post.





Following this, Kolkata Police summoned Ray for questioning. A miffed Ray on Monday moved the Calcutta high court, challenging the notice sent to him by police.





Ray is not alone in his criticism. Party spokesperson Santanu Sen lost his position as spokesperson after he questioned the state government over why no action was taken against Ghosh.





"I fail to understand why efforts are being made to save Ghosh. I, myself, being a doctor and an alumnus of RG Kar hospital, am well aware of how Ghosh and the present hospital administration have completely failed," Sen said last week, hours before he was removed as party spokesperson. -- PTI