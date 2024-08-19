Rahul attacks lateral entry, BJP says 'remember UPA'





The UPSC recently announced a notification for recruiting Joint Secretaries, Directors, and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry.





This decision has ignited criticism from opposition parties, who claim it undermines the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs. In a post on X, the Union Minister said on Sunday that it was the Congress-led UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry.





"INC hypocrisy is evident in lateral entry matter. It was the UPA government that developed the concept of lateral entry. The second Admin Reforms Commission (ARC) was established in 2005 under the UPA government. Shri Veerappa Moily chaired it. UPA period ARC recommended the recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge," Vaishnaw posted on X.





He further emphasised that the NDA government has implemented this recommendation transparently and fairly through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).





"The NDA government has created a transparent method to implement this recommendation. Recruitment will be done through UPSC in a transparent and fair manner. This reform will improve governance," the Union Minister said.





Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over the lateral entry of individuals into top government positions on Sunday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is appointing public servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rather than following the traditional Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) route.





Congress leader in a post on 'X' said, "Narendra Modi is attacking the Constitution by recruiting public servants through 'Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh' instead of Union Public Service Commission."





"Reservation of SC, ST and OBC categories is being openly snatched away by recruiting through lateral entry on important posts in various ministries of the central government," Rahul Gandhi said on X. Gandhi argues that this approach may undermine the reservation system and limit opportunities for talented individuals from underprivileged backgrounds. He has also raised questions about potential corporate influence in government appointments.





"I have always said that the underprivileged are not represented in all the top positions in the country, including the top bureaucracy. Instead of improving this, they are being pushed further away from top positions through lateral entry," Rahul Gandhi further said.





"This is a robbery of the rights of talented youth preparing for UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice including reservation for the deprived," he added.





Gandhi vowed that the INDIA (Alliance) would strongly oppose this "anti-national move" that undermines both administrative structure and social justice. He termed the practice as "privatization of IAS" and "Modi's guarantee" to end reservation.

