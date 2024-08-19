RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Punjab mall gets bomb threat, police say nothing found
August 19, 2024  20:36
File image
File image
A bomb threat was received at a mall in Punjab's Kharar on the outskirts of Chandigarh, prompting its evacuation but the police later said nothing objectionable was found during checks. 

Superintendent of police (Mohali Rural) Manpreet Singh said searches were conducted at the mall in the afternoon following information of a bomb threat but nothing objectionable was found. 

Singh said the email was received by the mall authorities, who informed the police. 

Bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams, and sniffer dogs were sent to the site and the mall was evacuated, he said. 

"A thorough search was conducted at the VR Mall but nothing suspicious was found," he said. Investigations are underway, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NC promises Article 370, autonomy, statehood resolution
NC promises Article 370, autonomy, statehood resolution

Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for...

Global cricket calender 'confusing, chaotic' says WCA
Global cricket calender 'confusing, chaotic' says WCA

The scheduling model, which it said was "broken and unsustainable" and "confusing and chaotic" which was forcing players to choose between "representing their country and optimizing their careers."

No talks yet with Champai Soren on joining BJP: Babulal Marandi
No talks yet with Champai Soren on joining BJP: Babulal Marandi

Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his path.

'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event
'No secret ties': Stalin on Rajnath at DMK event

"Just because we invited the Central Minister, there's speculation that we have ties with the BJP. There's no need for us (the DMK) to have a secret pact with the BJP," Stalin said speaking after solemnising the marriage of Dileepan, son...

Probe report blows lid off sexual harassment in Mollywood
Probe report blows lid off sexual harassment in Mollywood

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, the government-appointed panel in 2019 that studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, comprises explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances