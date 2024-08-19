Pak reports fourth mpox case; latest in POK





A 47-year-old resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who recently returned to Pakistan from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, was admitted to Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences with mpox symptoms.





Dr Nasim Akhtar, the hospital's focal person, told the media that the patient showed symptoms consistent with mpox and has been placed in a special ward designated for such cases at PIMS.





Earlier, Pakistan reported three cases of mpox -- all from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.





Pakistan has taken precautions to tackle the virus and put in place a strict screening system at airports after it emerged that all the patients affected by mpox reportedly returned from abroad.





Pakistan's government announced on Saturday that it has formulated a comprehensive policy against mpox virus and that people should not worry about its spread.





Laboratories were allocated for diagnosis in all provinces and the federal capital, an official said. -- PTI

