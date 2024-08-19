RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak reports fourth mpox case; latest in POK
August 19, 2024  21:40
File image/Reuters
File image/Reuters
Authorities in Pakistan on Monday reported a suspected case of monkeypox (mpox) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, taking the number of people affected by the virus to four. 

A 47-year-old resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who recently returned to Pakistan from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, was admitted to Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences with mpox symptoms. 

Dr Nasim Akhtar, the hospital's focal person, told the media that the patient showed symptoms consistent with mpox and has been placed in a special ward designated for such cases at PIMS. 

Earlier, Pakistan reported three cases of mpox -- all from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. 

Pakistan has taken precautions to tackle the virus and put in place a strict screening system at airports after it emerged that all the patients affected by mpox reportedly returned from abroad. 

Pakistan's government announced on Saturday that it has formulated a comprehensive policy against mpox virus and that people should not worry about its spread. 

Laboratories were allocated for diagnosis in all provinces and the federal capital, an official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Instant triple talaq legitimises abandoning wife: Govt in SC
Instant triple talaq legitimises abandoning wife: Govt in SC

In an affidavit filed in the court in response to petitions challenging the law, the Union of India said that despite the top court setting aside the practice in 2017, it has "not worked as a sufficient deterrent in bringing down the...

Global cricket calendar 'confusing, chaotic' says WCA
Global cricket calendar 'confusing, chaotic' says WCA

The scheduling model, which it said was "broken and unsustainable" and "confusing and chaotic" which was forcing players to choose between "representing their country and optimizing their careers."

'No tolerance, rules are clear': CAS on Vinesh verdict
'No tolerance, rules are clear': CAS on Vinesh verdict

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that athletes will have to ensure that they remain below their weight limit and no exception can be provided under any circumstance

Will quit politics if CM says...: Fadnavis' dig at Jarang
Will quit politics if CM says...: Fadnavis' dig at Jarang

Jarange is a strident critic of the senior BJP leader and has routinely accused him of being the main obstacle in the Maratha community's quest for reservations.

NC promises Article 370, autonomy, statehood resolution
NC promises Article 370, autonomy, statehood resolution

Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances