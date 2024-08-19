RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No secret ties with BJP: Stalin on inviting Rajnath for DMK event
August 19, 2024  19:07
The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam does not have any need for secret ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party merely because it invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release a commemorative coin marking the birth centenary of its leader M Karunanidhi, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.

The party was strongly moored to its principles and its stance on "whether to oppose or extend support" was based on DMK's ideology, Stalin said a day after Singh released the Rs 100 coin of the five-time chief minister.

At the event held in Chennai on Sunday, the Defence Minister lauded Karunanidhi as one of the "most revered leaders of the country, a titan of Indian politics, an able administrator, an advocate for social justice, and a cultural stalwart."

"Just because we invited the Central Minister, there's speculation that we have ties with the BJP. There's no need for us (the DMK) to have a secret pact with the BJP," Stalin said speaking after solemnising the marriage of Dileepan, son of DMK Thiruvottiyur MLA K P Shankar, with Vishali, in Chennai.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had once said that both the DMK and its leader M Karunanidhi's opposition or support on any issue was ideological-based. -- PTI
