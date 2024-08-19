RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Minister Jual Oram, CPM's Yechury admitted to AIIMS
August 19, 2024  22:12
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury have been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi. 

Oram was admitted around 9 pm in the new private ward under Dr Anant Mohan, head of the department of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders. "He is stable," an official source said. 

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS after he complained of a high fever, sources said. According to hospital sources, Yechury was admitted in the emergency department of the hospital in the evening. 

However, the exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital. 

A source from the CPI-M said he had gone for a checkup, and was admitted due to pneumonia. The source added that he was undergoing treatment and he is fine. 

"There is nothing serious, he has been admitted due to pneumonia," the source said. 

The CPI-M leader had recently undergone a cataract surgery.

Oram's wife Jhingia Oram (58) died of dengue on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. He was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital after being diagnosed with dengue. 
