Have done nothing wrong: Sidda on Muda scam





"I haven't done anything wrong, in the writ petition, an injunction to the prosecution is sought as an interim relief. Eminent lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue the writ petition. My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been a minister for 40 years and there is not a single black spot in my political life during this period. I am engaged in the service of people with their blessings. My political life is like an open book. The people of the state also know that I have not done anything wrong. I am fully confident of getting relief in the court," Karnataka CM said.





Responding to BJP's protest demanding his resignation, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against him using the Raj Bhavan.





"BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against me using the Raj Bhavan. They have resorted to such an act to smear me with malice. BJP is protesting with malicious intent and we will face this politically. We will take the legal and political fight against this conspiracy. Such political struggles have been carried out continuously and I will fight with more spirit," he added.





He further said that the BJP is living in the "illusion" that they can finish his political career, adding that the successful implementation of guarantee schemes in the state is troubling them





"The reason for the fear of the opposition is that I am in favour of the poor. The successful implementation of guarantee schemes is troubling them," he said.

