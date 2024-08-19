Former Army Chief S Padmanabhan passes away





"With over 40 years of dedicated service, he also held the position of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Post-retirement, he contributed to society through his literary pursuits and insightful talks on strategic issues, authoring three books that reflect his profound knowledge. The Nation and #IndianArmy will forever cherish his invaluable contributions."

The Indian Army tweets: "We are deeply saddened by the passing away of General Sundararajan Padmanabhan. #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of the #IndianArmy, extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A visionary leader and accomplished soldier, General Padmanabhan served as #COAS from Oct 2000 to Dec 2002, successfully leading the #IndianArmy during Operation Parakram.