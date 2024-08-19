RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-principal of RG Kar arrives at CBI office
August 19, 2024  11:32
Principal Sandip Ghosh
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh arrives at CBI office, in connection with ongoing probe into woman doctor rape and murder case. 

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Monday as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest again the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

 Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week with senior doctors substituting for their juniors to handle the situation. 

 "This protest is for seeking justice for a female doctor who faced brutality while treating patients for 36 hours at a stretch. It is the 11th day that her body was discovered, but where is the justice? We will continue this stir until we get justice for our sister," said an agitating doctor at the RG Kar MCH. 

 The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH on August 9. Amid outrage over the incident, medics across the country have been protesting seeking justice for the victim and legislation for better security at the workplace.
