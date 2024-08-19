RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doc murder: 'Credibility of Mamata govt is zero'
August 19, 2024  15:23
image
Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday said that the credibility of the Mamata Banerjee government is zero in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to save herself and wants to hide the role of the accused in the case. If you hear the statements of TMC MPs, they are giving the wrong statements as if they are the doctors themselves and they are not talking anything really about the case. All of this proves that the credibility of the Mamata Banerjee government is zero in this case." 

Brinda Karat said. Speaking with ANI, Karat further commented on the summon of TMC MP Sukhendu Shekar Ray by Kolkata police. "The Rajya Sabha MP (Sukhendu Shekar Ray) tried to play a sensitive role in this case, and immediately the police summoned him as well." 

 Earlier on Sunday, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekar had Ray raised questions about Kolkata Police's probe into the case. 

 In a post on X, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray wrote, "CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the ex-principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated the suicide story. Why wall of the hall was demolished, who patronised Roy (Sanjay Roy) to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days? 100s of such questions. Make them speak." Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also criticised the state government for not ensuring the safety of women.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why parents made to wait for 3 hrs: CBI asks ex-RG Kar principal
Why parents made to wait for 3 hrs: CBI asks ex-RG Kar principal

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Why Are These Folks Breaking Coconuts?
Why Are These Folks Breaking Coconuts?

Glimpses from the traditional coconut breaking competition during the Narali Purnima festival in Mumbai, August 19, 2024.

TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice
TMC MP moves HC against Kolkata Police notice

Sekhar Roy was summoned by the police in connection with a social media post he made over the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Will Shami recover in time for Australia Tests?
Will Shami recover in time for Australia Tests?

Mohammed Shami is making significant strides in his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of cricket since the ODI World Cup last November.

Is Aamir Retiring?
Is Aamir Retiring?

Rhea Chakraborty recently unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of her podcast, Chapter 2, which shows Aamir Khan in a candid conversation with her.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances