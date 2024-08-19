Doc murder: 'Credibility of Mamata govt is zero'





"Mamata Banerjee wants to save herself and wants to hide the role of the accused in the case. If you hear the statements of TMC MPs, they are giving the wrong statements as if they are the doctors themselves and they are not talking anything really about the case. All of this proves that the credibility of the Mamata Banerjee government is zero in this case."





Brinda Karat said. Speaking with ANI, Karat further commented on the summon of TMC MP Sukhendu Shekar Ray by Kolkata police. "The Rajya Sabha MP (Sukhendu Shekar Ray) tried to play a sensitive role in this case, and immediately the police summoned him as well."





Earlier on Sunday, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekar had Ray raised questions about Kolkata Police's probe into the case.





In a post on X, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray wrote, "CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of the ex-principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated the suicide story. Why wall of the hall was demolished, who patronised Roy (Sanjay Roy) to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days? 100s of such questions. Make them speak." Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also criticised the state government for not ensuring the safety of women.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Monday said that the credibility of the Mamata Banerjee government is zero in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata.