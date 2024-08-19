Doc murder: CBI to hold polygraph test on accused





The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the case probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its investigation on August 14.





Protests by medical college students demanding justice for the victim continued across West Bengal for the eleventh day, crippling hospital services.





Emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals are still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

The CBI has got permission to conduct a polygraph test of the arrested accused in Kolkata hospital rape-murder case, CBI sources tell ANI.