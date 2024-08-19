RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


DMA seeks to be made party in SC's suo motu doc's murder case
August 19, 2024  23:17
The Delhi Medical Association on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking to be made a party in a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

The national capital-based doctors' body with more than 15,000 members has sought setting up of a committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to "prepare a module/scheme for protection of doctors and medical service personnel against any violence in the hospitals and the public healthcare centres". 

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandraachud is scheduled to hear as the first matter on Tuesday a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it. 

The Delhi Medical Association's plea, settled by senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria and advocate Sneha Kalita, has urged the top court that the committee could "comprise of the representatives of the Indian Medical Association; National Medical Commission; secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India; an officer not below the rank of inspector general of police; resident doctors or representatives of the doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital; members of civil society and such other person as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and appropriate". -- PTI
