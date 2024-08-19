CRPF inspector killed in terror attack in J-K

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was killed when terrorists opened fire on a patrol party in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The CRPF along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police was fired upon by terrorists around 3:30 pm in the remote Dudu area of Basantgarh, the officials said.

They said an inspector of the CRPF belonging to the 187th battalion was hit by a bullet and later succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital.

The terrorists fled the scene in the face of strong retaliation by the joint patrolling party, the officials said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the scene and a search operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the militants. -- PTI