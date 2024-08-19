Cong MLA Siddiqui attends Ajit's rally; takes 'mohabbat ki dukan' jibe at Rahul





Siddiqui's father and former MLA Baba Siddiqui had left the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led party recently.





Zeeshan joined the yatra after it reached his constituency Bandra East.





He hailed the Mahayuti government's flagship "Mazi Ladki Bahin" scheme for women, which was slammed by the Opposition.





He claimed Congress was not inviting him to events and meetings and alleged "severe injustice.





Addressing the NCP rally, Zeeshan said, "We faced a lot of injustice. Whatever good work is going on here (Bandra East constituency) is due to Ajit Dada and the support of others. We were patiently and diligently doing our work, but if someone questioned our integrity, we should be able to stand up and respond properly".





He said opening the mohabbat ki dukan is not enough and that love has to be in the heart, a jibe aimed at Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. -- PTI

