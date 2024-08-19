RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Complaint filed against Hasina in International Crimes Tribunal
August 19, 2024  20:57
Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina/File image
A complaint was filed on Monday with Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal against deposed premier Sheikh Hasina and 26 others, including former ministers of her cabinet, for committing alleged genocide and crimes against humanity. 

Mohammed Abul Hasan, the father of Shahriar Hasan Alvi, who was killed during the recent anti-discrimination students' movement, filed the complaint against 27 people, including 76-year-old Hasina and her cohorts and 500 unnamed others with the investigation agency of the ICT, state-run BSS news agency reported. 

The other prominent accused in the complaints are former ministers Obaidul Quader, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Huq Inu and former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, it said. 

The plaintiff filed cuttings of different newspapers and other documents with his complaint. 

Hasina fled to India on August 5 after resigning from her post amidst unprecedented anti-government student-led protests. -- PTI
