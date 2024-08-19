Complaint filed against Hasina in International Crimes Tribunal





Mohammed Abul Hasan, the father of Shahriar Hasan Alvi, who was killed during the recent anti-discrimination students' movement, filed the complaint against 27 people, including 76-year-old Hasina and her cohorts and 500 unnamed others with the investigation agency of the ICT, state-run BSS news agency reported.





The other prominent accused in the complaints are former ministers Obaidul Quader, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Huq Inu and former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun, it said.





The plaintiff filed cuttings of different newspapers and other documents with his complaint.





Hasina fled to India on August 5 after resigning from her post amidst unprecedented anti-government student-led protests. -- PTI

